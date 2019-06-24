Trump says he sent North Korea's Kim friendly letter

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about the United States imposing fresh sanctions on Iran as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “very friendly letter,” as the two countries remain at odds over the future of North Korea’s denuclearization.

Trump said last week he had received a “beautiful” letter from Kim. The White House confirmed overnight that the U.S. president had sent a letter in response and press secretary Sarah Sanders said “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.”