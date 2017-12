WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Washington next month to discuss various security and economic issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet on Jan. 10 at the White House to talk about a range of topics including NATO and the fight against Islamic State as well as bilateral trade and investment, the White House said in a statement.