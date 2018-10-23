FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin and Trump set to meet in Paris on Nov. 11: Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Preliminary agreement has been reached on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris on Nov. 11, a Kremlin foreign policy aide said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters that Putin and Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, who met for talks in Moscow on Tuesday, had confirmed a preliminary agreement for the two heads of state to meet in Paris.

“We plan... that our presidents will have a bilateral meeting,” Ushakov said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt

