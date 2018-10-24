FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 5:03 PM / in an hour

Russia's Putin says will respond in kind if U.S. withdraws from INF arms treaty

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that if the United States decides to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, Russia will have to respond in kind, and will do so very quickly and effectively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Italian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

“If the United States does withdraw from the INF treaty, the main question is what they will do with these newly available missiles. If they will deliver them to Europe, naturally our response will have to mirror this,” Putin said.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

