Germany: Russia must change behaviour to save INF treaty with U.S.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia must stick to the terms of the INF disarmament treaty with the United States for the agreement to work, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“We have seen no change in Russian behaviour in the last 60 days,” the spokesman said, adding that it was up to Russia to take action. Germany believes the only way Russia can save the agreement is by addressing concerns about a cruise missile system that has prompted the United States to quit the 1987 treaty.