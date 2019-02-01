Iran's foreign minister says deals with U.S. 'not worth the ink'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during the economic forum in Sulaimaniya, Iraq January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif chided the United States on Friday for saying it may leave an arms treaty with Russia, and said on Twitter that “any deal with US (government) is not worth the ink”.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia on Saturday and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged treaty violations.