Putin: Russia wants dialogue with U.S. on missile treaty - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the soldiers of the Russian Expeditionary Force engaged in France during the World War One, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Moscow wanted to restore a full-scale dialogue with the United States about the landmark Cold War-era missile treaty, Russian news agencies reported.

President Donald Trump said last month Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact, bringing a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Putin, speaking to Kremlin-backed RT France television, said he could meet Trump on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Argentina, according to the agencies.