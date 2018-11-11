World News
November 11, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Putin: Russia wants dialogue with U.S. on missile treaty - agencies

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the soldiers of the Russian Expeditionary Force engaged in France during the World War One, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Moscow wanted to restore a full-scale dialogue with the United States about the landmark Cold War-era missile treaty, Russian news agencies reported.

President Donald Trump said last month Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact, bringing a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Putin, speaking to Kremlin-backed RT France television, said he could meet Trump on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Argentina, according to the agencies.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.