U.S. to announce suspension of INF Treaty compliance - U.S. officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will announce it is suspending its compliance with the U.S.-Russian Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, four U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Three of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement would start a six-month clock on a potential U.S. withdrawal. However, Washington could choose not to withdraw if Moscow came into compliance with the arms control accord in that period. Russia denies violating the 1987 pact.