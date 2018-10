WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the United States intended to build up its arsenal of nuclear weapons to pressure Russia and China.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel to Texas from the White House in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters, Trump repeated his contention that Russia was not abiding by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which he has threatened to abandon.