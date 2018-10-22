FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Bolton says U.S. yet to finalise position on extending START treaty - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has yet to finalise its position on extending the New START arms control treaty which is due to expire in 2021, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday, according to the Russian news agency RIA.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bolton’s comments, made during a trip to Russia, come after Trump said Washington would withdraw from another agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

