Trump plan to quit arms treaty a mistake: Gorbachev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a co-signatory of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, said on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to quit the treaty was a mistake, Interfax news agency reported.

“Under no circumstances should we tear up old disarmament agreements. ... Do they really not understand in Washington what this could lead to?,” the news agency quoted Gorbachev as saying.

“Quitting the INF is a mistake.”