FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia gives Southern Co go-ahead to finish nuclear power project
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 21, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 days ago

Georgia gives Southern Co go-ahead to finish nuclear power project

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The state of Georgia said Southern Co can finish building two uncompleted nuclear reactors in the state, which when done would be the first new U.S. nuclear power plant to be built since the 1970s.

The Georgia Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator, unanimously approved a motion for Southern’s Georgia Power Co affiliate to press on with the project, known as Plant Vogtle.

The project has been hampered by billions of dollars in cost overruns that pushed the main contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, into bankruptcy in March. (Reporting By David Beasley in Atlanta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.