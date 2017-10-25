FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
October 25, 2017 / 2:41 PM / in a day

Crude stocks rise, fuel inventories drop: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - U.S. crude stocks rose last week while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., in this March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/Files

Crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 20, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 2.6 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 237,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 586,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 3.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 5.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 17,000 barrels.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels, versus expectations for an 860,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 514,000 barrels per day.

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
