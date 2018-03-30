FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. crude oil production rose slightly in January: EIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. crude production rose by 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to 9.964 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Friday.

Rigging equipment is pictured in a field outside of Sweetwater, Texas June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/Files

The agency revised the December report up by 9,000 barrels to 9.958 million bpd. The gains were driven by a rise in offshore production, which rose 5 percent to 1.62 million bpd from 1.55 million bpd. Production decreased modestly in the major oil producing states of Texas and Alaska, while North Dakota’s production rose slightly to 1.16 million bpd a day, EIA said.

U.S. natural gas production in the lower 48 states dipped by 1.4 percent to 86 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January, though that still represented a 9.9 percent increase from a year ago, according to EIA’s monthly production report. Production fell by 2.8 percent in Texas, the top natural gas producer, to 22 bcfd, and was also lower in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Production in Oklahoma rose to 7.51 bcfd, a new record for that state, the third biggest producer in the lower 48.

Reporting By David Gaffen; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

