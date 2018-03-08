U.S. to sell 7 mln barrels of sweet crude from strategic reserve

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it will sell 7 million barrels of sweet crude oil from the country’s petroleum reserve as it complies with a 2015 law to help fund the federal government.

The DOE will accept offers on the oil until March 21. Delivery of the crude will be from May 1 to May 14, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s (SPR) West Hackberry site, and from May 1 to May 31 from its Bryan Mound site, the DOE said.

The SPR currently holds 666.5 million barrels of oil, more than enough to meet a spare supply agreement with the International Energy Agency. As domestic oil output has grown with the fracking revolution, lawmakers have increasingly seen sales from the reserve as a way to help fund the government. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)