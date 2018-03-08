FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Oil report
March 8, 2018 / 3:45 PM / a day ago

U.S. to sell 7 mln barrels of sweet crude from strategic reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it will sell 7 million barrels of sweet crude oil from the country’s petroleum reserve as it complies with a 2015 law to help fund the federal government.

The DOE will accept offers on the oil until March 21. Delivery of the crude will be from May 1 to May 14, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s (SPR) West Hackberry site, and from May 1 to May 31 from its Bryan Mound site, the DOE said.

The SPR currently holds 666.5 million barrels of oil, more than enough to meet a spare supply agreement with the International Energy Agency. As domestic oil output has grown with the fracking revolution, lawmakers have increasingly seen sales from the reserve as a way to help fund the government. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.