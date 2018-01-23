New York City sues drug companies over opioid epidemic

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New York City said on Tuesday it has sued several companies that make or distribute prescription opioids, seeking to hold them accountable for their role in what it called a deadly epidemic afflicting the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the lawsuit, saying it seeks to recoup $500 million of costs to combat the epidemic.

Among the defendants are manufacturers such as Allergan Plc , Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and distributors such as AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp, the city said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)