Ohio accuses drug distributors of helping fuel opioid epidemic

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ohio on Monday accused four major pharmaceutical distributors of ignoring their responsibilities to ensure that opioids were not being diverted for improper uses, contributing to a drug abuse epidemic in the state.

The lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was filed in a state court against McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Miami-Luken Inc and marked the second he has pursued over corporations’ roles in the opioid crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)