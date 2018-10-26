FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bomb squad examines mail facility near Miami - CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bomb squad is examining a mail distribution centre near Miami where authorities believe several packages containing pipe bombs were processed, CNN reported on Thursday.

Miami-Dade County Police said their bomb squad and its canine unit were on the scene in Opa-locka, Florida, as a precautionary measure, working alongside federal authorities in an investigation into 10 pipe bombs that were sent to high-profile Democrats and the New York offices of CNN.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

