Haley says U.S. withholding $255 million aid from Pakistan
#South Asia News
January 2, 2018 / 7:21 PM / in 17 hours

Haley says U.S. withholding $255 million aid from Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is withholding $255 million in aid from Pakistan because of its failure to cooperate fully in America’s fight against terrorism, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attends the United Nations Security Council session on imposing new sanctions on North Korea, in New York, U.S., December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

”The administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years,“ she told reporters at the United Nations. ”They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan.

“That game is not acceptable to this administration. We expect far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
