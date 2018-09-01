FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 5:47 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Jordan says U.S. move to halt U.N. refugee agency funding fuels radicalism

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Saturday it regretted a U.S. decision to halt funding to a United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, saying that jeopardising the fate of an agency that helps millions of refugees would only fuel radicalism and harm prospects of Middle East peace.

Foreign Minster Ayman Safadi told Reuters his country which hosts over 2 million registered refugees would continue to rally donor support to ease the acute financial crunch faced by the agency.

The U.S. announced on Friday that it will no longer support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Earlier this year the United States, long its biggest donor, had slashed funding.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

