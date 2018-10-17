FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.'s Pompeo to visit Panama, Mexico to discuss Venezuela, other issues

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Panama and Mexico this week to meet with top leaders and discuss “defending democracy in Venezuela and Nicaragua,” among other regional issues, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to the media before leaving Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pompeo will meet with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in Panama City on Thursday and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday, among other top officials, the department said, adding that immigration, narcotic drugs and terrorism will also be discussed.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

