Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was assigned the patents by SRC Labs LLC in a deal intended to use the tribe’s sovereign status to shield them from administrative review. SRC is also a plaintiff in the case.

The tribe has a similar deal to hold patents for Allergan .