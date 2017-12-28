U.S. public pension assets rise to $3.691 trln in 3rd qtr -Census

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Assets of the 100 largest public employee pension systems in the United States rose about 2.8 percent in the third quarter of 2017 to above $3.691 trillion compared to the last quarter, according to U.S. Census bureau data released on Thursday.

Continuing growth that began in 2015’s third quarter, holdings of the nation’s top public pension systems jumped 9 percent from $3.386 trillion the same time the previous year.

Governments made up 76.4 percent of the $44.2 billion in contributions, compared to 70 percent last quarter, while employee contributions comprised the rest.

Total payments were roughly flat at $70.2 billion compared to last quarter. Payments have risen 4.4 percent from last year. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)