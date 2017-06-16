FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-Big Permian players valuations
June 16, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Big Permian players valuations

2 Min Read

    June 16 (Reuters) - Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale
region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices
have come under renewed pressure. 
    The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: 
    
 Name                  RIC         YTD pct       P/E ratio
                                   change        
 Callon Petroleum      CPE.N       -29.9         14.1
 Centennial Resources  CDEV.O      -23.8         49.0
 Concho Resources      CXO.N       -8.3          62.7
 Diamondback Energy    FANG.O      -11.5         16.4
 Energen               EGN.N       -5.9          42.0
 Laredo Petroleum      LPI.N       -19.2         17.8
 Parsley Energy        PE.N        -20.9         28.2
 Pioneer Natl Rscs     PXD.N       -8.5          58.5
 RSP Permian           RSPP.K      -24.6         26.4
 WPX Energy            WPX.N       -33.2         N/A
 S&P 500 Energy        .SPNY       -12.7         17.8
 
 (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

