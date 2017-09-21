FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkansas one step away from ban on controversial herbicide use next summer
#Regulatory News
September 21, 2017 / 10:30 PM / a month ago

Arkansas one step away from ban on controversial herbicide use next summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A state board that oversees the use of agricultural chemicals in Arkansas advanced a proposal on Thursday to ban sprayings after a set date next year of an herbicide linked to U.S. crop damage, dealing a blow to chemical makers Monsanto Co and BASF.

The Arkansas State Plant Board said use of dicamba weed killers should be barred from April 16 to Oct. 31, 2018, after farmers complained that soybeans and other crops were damaged when the herbicide drifted away from where it was sprayed this summer.

The proposed ban will next be subject to a public comment period and a public hearing, according to a statement from the board. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

