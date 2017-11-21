U.S. State Department declines to say if new Keystone XL pipeline review needed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Nebraska’s approval of an alternative route for the Keystone XL pipeline will trigger a new review by the department.

“I think that’s something we can’t comment on because it’s all ... in the courts right now,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing.

Nebraska regulators on Monday approved a route for TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline through the state which was not the company’s preferred route. States and federal officials said it was unclear if it required any additional permits that the preferred route already had.