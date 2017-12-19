FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nebraska regulators deny TransCanada request to amend Keystone XL application
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 4:28 PM / a day ago

Nebraska regulators deny TransCanada request to amend Keystone XL application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nebraska’s Public Service Commission on Tuesday denied TransCanada Corp’s motion to amend its application for a route for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through the state, a move that the company had hoped would head off legal challenges against the project.

The commission approved a path for Keystone XL last month, but it was not for the preferred route cited in the application. Instead the commission approved an “alternative mainline” route, a move pipeline opponents have said violated state statutes.

After the approval, TransCanada asked the commission if it could retroactively amend the route application, saying it hoped to prevent lawsuits. (Reporting by Kevin O‘Hanlon; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.