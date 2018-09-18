Trump says Poland's Duda agreed to enhance military, intelligence relations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had agreed with Polish President Andrzej Duda to enhance the defence and intelligence relationships between the two leaders’ countries and also discussed energy diversity and security in Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the start of a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I’m thrilled to say that the Alliance between our nations has never been stronger,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Duda. “In our discussions this afternoon President Duda and I agreed to bolster our robust defense ties. We will enhance cooperation in military relations, intelligence, missile defense, technology and training.”