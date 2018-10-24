FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No suspicious package addressed to White House - source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was no suspicious package addressed to the White House on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Earlier, the source believed there had been a package intercepted. The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday said it had intercepted suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama in Washington and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

