Trump says he wants to review U.S. military policy of gun-free zones on bases

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he wanted to review the U.S. military’s policy of having bases be gun-free zones, noting that some soldiers killed in a shooting spree several years ago at one facility had been expert marksmen who were unarmed.

”We’re going to look at that whole military base gun-free zone,“ Trump said in remarks to the Conservative Political Action Committee conference. If we can’t have our military holding guns, it’s pretty bad.”

Trump’s comments came as he addressed the recent mass shooting at a high school in Florida. The U.S. president has said he favors training and arming a few teachers who could confront anyone who attempts to attack students a public school.