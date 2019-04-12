World News
Pompeo, Chile's Pinera discussed Venezuela, trade war with China

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera discussed the crisis in Venezuela, the U.S.-China trade war and the “Belt and Road” in a meeting on Friday, Chile’s government said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo indicated he was optimistic about finding a solution to the tariff war with China, which has rattled global markets and economies over the last year, the Chilean read-out from the meeting said.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

