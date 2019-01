U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks during a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the United States was “redoubling not only our diplomatic but our commercial efforts to put real pressure on Iran”.

He said the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Syria did not jeopardise efforts to counter threats in the region, which he characterised as coming from Islamic State and Iran.