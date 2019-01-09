World News
January 9, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with U.S. troops, Iraqi leaders on Iraq visit

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses during a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the start of a Middle East tour in Amman, Jordan, January 8, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Iraq on Wednesday, where he met with American troops and Iraqi leaders to reassure them about a U.S. military withdrawal from Syria and warn that Iran remains a regional security threat.

The visit, which U.S. officials declined to confirm until Pompeo left Iraq, came on the second day of a tour also taking in Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below