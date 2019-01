U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad on Wednesday, state television reported.

Pompeo is touring Middle Eastern capitals, weeks after President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement that he will pull all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, which caused alarm among U.S. allies in the region.