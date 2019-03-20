Kuwait says US Mideast peace plan should weigh regional considerations

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that a long-awaited U.S. peace proposal for the Middle East should factor in regional considerations and all stakeholders.

“We hope the plan will take into account the situation in the region and all the relevant parties,” Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah told a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a regional tour that will also take him to Israel and Lebanon.