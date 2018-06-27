FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 27, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Trump believes Russia should be part of global discussions - Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia should be part of discussions affecting global foreign policy issues, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to meet next month.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pompeo told a Senate committee that Trump would emphasise during any meeting with Putin that Russian meddling in U.S. elections was unacceptable.

Asked whether Russia should be part of the G7 group of most industrialized nations, Pompeo said Trump should speak for himself, adding, “The president deeply believes that having Russia be part of these important geostrategic conversations is inevitable, and there’s a long history of that.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.