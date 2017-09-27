FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico oversight board 'appreciates' offer of creditor support
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 27, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 21 days ago

Puerto Rico oversight board 'appreciates' offer of creditor support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it “appreciated the expression of support from creditors” of the island’s bankrupt power utility, after those creditors earlier offered a $1 billion loan and a discount on a portion of existing debt.

The board will “carefully consider” those proposals, Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, said in a statement.

“We are moving with a great sense of urgency to assess the island’s immediate rebuilding and longer-term needs for transforming the electricity sector.” (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.