Puerto Rico oversight board to evaluate reassessment of fiscal plan-source

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The oversight board in charge of resolving Puerto Rico’s debt crisis will evaluate a reassessment of the fiscal plan for the island after Hurricane Maria tore through the U.S. territory last week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source added that board members were meeting in Washington on Friday with federal agencies and members of Congress. Any public position or movement by the board on the matter could be communicated as early as next week, the source said.

The source declined to be identified because the details have not yet been made public. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)