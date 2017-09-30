Puerto Rico oversight board asks Washington for more aid for island

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The oversight board in charge of resolving Puerto Rico’s debt crisis said on Saturday that its members met with Trump administration officials and members of the U.S. Congress this week to ask for increased financial assistance for the hurricane-struck island.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, filed for the biggest-ever U.S. local government bankruptcy in May. A panel, called the Financial Oversight and Management Board, was named in August to resolve the U.S. territory’s debt and economic crisis. It consists of seven board members: four Republicans and three Democrats. (Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)