US House panel seeks to cut red tape to help Puerto Rico rebuild

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will work to cut red tape and reduce other bureaucratic hurdles to expedite the recovery and rebuilding of Puerto Rico, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies will likely be engaged for years in helping Puerto Rico to get back on its feet.

Bishop said the committee was also considering whether to modify or give additional power to the oversight board that is overseeing Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring.