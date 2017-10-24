Majority of U.S. Senate backs disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed a new round of disaster aid to help Puerto Rico and several states recover from damage from hurricanes and wildfires.

The legislation would provide $36.5 billion in emergency relief as Puerto Rico in particular struggles to regain electricity and other basic services following destructive hurricanes. The House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month.

The Trump administration already has indicated it will seek another round of emergency relief from Congress.