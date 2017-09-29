U.S. House Democrats seek urgent hearing on hurricane relief efforts

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House Democrats on Friday sought an emergency Congressional hearing on the state of hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a letter, Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and Representative Stacey Plaskett raised “grave concerns about the dire status of recovery efforts.”

The pair said “millions of American citizens in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are facing massive calamities.” The Trump administration has defended its disaster response. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)