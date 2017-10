WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has tapped a three-star U.S. Army general to oversee recovery efforts in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and help improve the distribution of relief supplies, CNN reported on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan will lead the effort and is expected to arrive on the U.S. territorial island later on Thursday, CNN said. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)