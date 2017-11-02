FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico governor knocks U.S. Army Corps response in Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 2, 2017 / 3:05 PM / a day ago

Puerto Rico governor knocks U.S. Army Corps response in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Thursday said he was “very unsatisfied” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ response regarding the island since September’s Hurricane Maria, adding that the Corps has not sent enough brigades and is “sort of punting this down the road.”

Speaking to Reuters in an interview in New York, Rossello also said his administration has some concerns about a new timeline laid out by the island’s federal oversight board calling for a revised fiscal turnaround plan for the island by December 22. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.