Puerto Rico seeks help in U.S. spending bill for recovery

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Tuesday said the U.S. territory needs flexibility in its federal funding so it can cover its share of hurricane-recovery costs, and also asked Congress to boost funding for Medicaid and to exempt Puerto Rico from a tax provision that Rossello said would hobble the island’s economy.

Rossello spoke during a news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who were visiting Puerto Rico to check on its progress recovering from Hurricane Maria, which laid waste to the island’s housing stock and energy grid three months ago. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)