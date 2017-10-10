FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 10, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 7 days ago

Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Tuesday for a $4.9 billion loan to help the cash-strapped Puerto Rican government pay its bills as it struggles to recover from devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, an administration official said.

The community disaster loan would include a $150 million advance, the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The $4.9 billion loan would help them with short-term liquidity problems in financing,” such as payroll and pensions, the official said. “The money cannot be used for debt service.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.