FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 28, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

White House backs Puerto Rico's effort to account for Hurricane Maria dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it supports Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello’s efforts to fully account for the people killed in Hurricane Maria last year after the official toll from the disaster was raised from just 64 to 2,975.

FILE PHOTO: Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The federal government has been, and will continue to be, supportive of Governor Rossello’s efforts to ensure a full accountability and transparency of fatalities resulting from last year’s hurricanes,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The American people, including those grieving the loss of a loved one, deserve no less.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.