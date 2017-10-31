Puerto Rico oversight panel to work on new fiscal plan for island

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances will issue parameters for revising the bankrupt U.S. territory’s fiscal turnaround plan in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the board’s executive director Natalie Jaresko said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting held by the board in San Juan, Jaresko said the board is committed to collaborating with Puerto Rico’s government to produce a new plan. Hurricane Maria made landfall in September, decimating much of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)