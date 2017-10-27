FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-U.S. FEMA cites significant concerns with Puerto Rico energy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Agency, not Administration, in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday said it did not approve a multi-million dollar contract between Puerto Rico’s power utility and a small Montana firm to repair storm damage, and has “significant concerns” about the deal.

In a statement, FEMA also said after its initial review it “has not confirmed whether the contract prices are reasonable” under the contract between Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Whitefish Energy Holdings. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

