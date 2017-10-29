FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish contract
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Motor Racing
Four titles won, Lewis Hamilton has more to come
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
U.S.
Nikki Haley's blunt diplomacy targets South Sudan, Congo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 29, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Puerto Rico governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish contract

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has called for an immediate cancellation of the contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings, a Montana company hired to restore critical power infrastructure, his office confirmed on Sunday.

The contract has come under increased criticism after it was revealed that the terms were obtained without a public bid process. Whitefish officials have insisted that they secured the deal legitimately and welcomed an audit of the company’s work. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.